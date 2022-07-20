‘What is the rush?’: Archie Battersbee’s mother appeals for time ahead of ruling

“We’ve had so many cases come forward, [in] this country, as well as all over the world… and they’re all saying the same thing, ‘your child needs 4-6 months’… 4-6 months before he shows signs of waking up. Archie has already shown signs, he’s been opening his eyes, gripping my hands…

“I just think they need to give him time. What is the rush? I’m going with my gut, he’s going to wake up, just give him time. What is the rush?”

Hollie Dance, tells ITV This Morning’s Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary that her son Archie Battersbee just needs time.

Tomorrow, Archie’s family will ask the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge a High Court ruling that said doctors could turn off the 12-year-old’s life support treatment.

Archie’s family is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre. Please pray for Archie, his family and all involved ahead of the hearing.

20 July 2022

ITV This Morning

If you’re yet to do so, please join over 90,000 others who have signed the #LetArchieLive petition.

|