Tragic case proves people with anorexia are endangered by assisted suicide bill

26 March 2025

Supporters of the assisted suicide bill have consistently claimed those struggling with severe anorexia would not qualify for assisted suicide – but is this really the case? Holly Baines comments

Pro-assisted suicide MPs have long claimed that anorexia isn’t deemed a terminal illness and wouldn’t qualify an individual for assisted suicide under the assisted suicide legislation making it’s way through Parliament.

However, a recent tragic case highlights that this is simply not true: anorexia is sometimes deemed ‘terminal’ and ‘untreatable’ by medical staff.

This proves how the assisted suicide bill will endanger the lives of people struggling with severe anorexia.

So what does this story reveal about the perception of ‘terminal’ anorexia, and how will this bill both change society’s dedication to saving life and our opposition to suicide?

25-year-old told her anorexia is ‘terminal’ and left to die

Last week, the Telegraph reported the story of a 25-year-old with severe anorexia who has been doomed to die after clinicians decided her anorexia was “untreatable”.

Patricia, who has struggled with anorexia for years, hasn’t walked in 2 years and was eventually told her anorexia is ‘terminal’.

After she refused treatment, a Court of Protection order in 2023 upheld her decision and claimed she had ‘autonomy’ to refuse treatment. The judge, Mr Justice Moor said Patricia would likely die within days of the court ruling, due to her extreme frailty.

However, still fighting for life, Patricia is desperate to live.

In messages sent to her Aunt, she pleads: “I don’t want to die…I’m terrified. Please help me more.”

Barrister Oliver Lewis, who is representing Patricia’s family as they fight for her to be force fed to save her life, said Patricia’s anorexia is so severe that she “cannot distinguish between broader wishes [‘I want to live’] and the narrower ones regarding life-saving interventions [‘I don’t want NG feeding’].”

Lewis also says, “It is far too early to let this 25-year-old woman die when medical treatment is available that could prevent her death.”

Patricia’s family knows she wants to live and are desperate to save her life, even if that means saving her from herself – yet the hospital has already decided her life is a lost cause.

The best solution would be for Patricia to realise her dire need for treatment and agree to be tube fed. However, because her mental illness is preventing her from making this decision, staff must take action to do what is best for her and give her the treatment she needs to survive.

This is even more crucial due to her clear and desperate desire to live.

Assisted suicide supporters claim anorexia isn’t treated as a ‘terminal illness’, but this case proves otherwise.

If assisted suicide is legalised, people like Patricia would be eligible under the law’s criteria.

How many people, with a reversible illness like anorexia, will be deemed ‘unsavable’ and funnelled towards the more cost effective – and less care-intensive – option of assisted suicide?

This bill opens the door for understaffed, underfunded and highly overburdened medical institutions to be incentivised and authorised to offer death instead of treatment to patients who could recover fully if given the chance.

Will this bill endanger the lives of people with severe anorexia, offering assisted suicide as a cheaper and easier solution that extensive treatment?

People struggling with anorexia are put at risk by this bill

Chelsea Roff, founding director of ‘Eat, Breathe, Thrive’, has repeatedly warned that those with anorexia will be the unintended victims of the assisted suicide bill – as seen overseas.

After discovering that doctors were helping people with eating disorders commit assisted suicide, Chelsea Roff and Dr Catherine Cook-Cottone conducted an international systematic review of those with eating disorders who had been helped to commit suicide.

Chelsea says, “The findings were alarming: at least 60 patients with eating disorders had been assisted in death across Belgium, the Netherlands, and the US. A third were in their teens or twenties, and all were female.”

Kim Leadbeater’s faulty bill will help ill people commit suicide, despite the possibility of full recovery.

Our MPs must vote ‘no’ in order to save vulnerable lives – including the lives of people with anorexia.

Parliament must hear the public’s concern about the ‘anorexia loophole’ and the ripple effect of supporting – and indeed promoting – suicide for a section of our society, simply because they are desperately ill.

Ignoring the evidence

Earlier during the bill’s committee stage, Dr Simon Opher MP dismissed the repeated concerns – raised by MPs and those giving evidence to the Committee alike – and urged MPs to not get ‘hung up’ on the risk that people with anorexia would qualify for assisted suicide.

MPs have been told this faulty bill has an ‘anorexia loophole’ that will help ill people commit suicide – even though they could have fully recovered.

Yet assisted suicide advocates have dismissed these concerns, saying ‘it would only be 1-2’.

As Chelsea Roff exposed, the statistics are far higher, but even one life needlessly lost is too many.

It seems as if those who are promoting this bill are so intent on arguing for the ‘principle’ of assisted suicide that they are willing to completely overlook the deadly ‘practicalities’ of this particular bill.

And with the increasingly weak safeguards, and MPs’ consistent rejection of any attempts to improve the bill, this legislation can only result in many lives lost to a ideology that promotes death as the solution to life.

Voting ‘no’ to the bill is the only safe solution.

One life lost is too many

This bill won’t give the terminally ill a compassionate death – it will end lives prematurely, withhold crucial support and funnel people down an assisted suicide drainpipe.

“How many deaths are you okay with?” Chelsea Roff asked the Committee. She went on to say, “If the safeguards fail once, that is a human being who maybe in a despairing moment was handed a lethal medication instead of the care and the treatment and the help they need.”

Our most vulnerable need the support to live and die well, not simply to be given medication to cause death.

The bill isn’t fit for purpose, and if the Committee stage has proven anything, it is that this bill is even more unworkable, deadly and shambolic than it was at its conception.

The assisted suicide bill’s supporters are needlessly risking lives by trying to push through a flawed bill. The Committee has only made the legislation worse – and have consistently stalled attempts to make it safer.

This bill cannot be fixed.

Is it really worth the risk?

Act now to stand for life by opposing suicide.

