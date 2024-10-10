Act now to stop assisted suicide

This autumn, MPs will be voting on a matter of life and death.

A bill to legalise assisted suicide is set to be introduced in the next few weeks.

Similar bills have been rejected in recent years but the challenge now is greater than ever.

Act now to stand for life by opposing suicide.

Speak to your MP

Most MPs hold surgeries where you can meet them and explain your concerns.

This is the most powerful way to ask your MP to oppose this bill.

By attending your MP’s surgery, you can gently present your view to them, and they will be required to consider what you say and may even be confronted with a perspective they had not considered.

You can find out who your MP is and how to contact them using the link below. MPs usually share how to attend a surgery on their own websites, but you can always email them to ask.

If you cannot meet face-to-face with your MP, please write to them.

In either case, please engage your MP with truth and love, using the resources below.

Alert your church

The Church is vital in this battle. Please ask your church leaders to speak up on this vital issue.

Here’s how to help:

Play and share our video in church meetings and small groups to call your church to act

Invite your MP to meet a group from the church and explain your opposition to assisted suicide

Give time in your meetings to pray that assisted suicide would not be introduced

We will add more resources for churches to this page soon.

Understand the issue in depth

There are many good reasons Christians and everyone who loves their neighbour should oppose assisted suicide. Please use the resources below to

To understand the issue in more depth:

Share your story

The wider culture needs to hear more stories and views against legalising suicide. There are many people with experiences whose stories and views could help stop assisted suicide.

For example:

People currently going through terminal illnesses

People experiencing severe pain and disability

People who’ve recovered from diagnoses of terminal illness

People involved with palliative care and hospices

If you, a friend or a family member have had experiences like these and would like to share your perspective, please send us a message using the form below.

We will not share anything you tell us with a third party without your express permission.

