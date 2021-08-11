‘They arrested me without even asking me if these allegations were true’

11 August 2021

Hazel Lewis is the first Christian woman to face trial for street preaching since a landmark free speech case in 1997. Thankfully, she was told by a district judge that there was “no case to answer.”

Hazel was arrested which preaching from the Bible in North London in February 2020 after false accusations were made against her by members of the public, who claimed that Hazel had threatened violence and was making homophobic and racist comments.

“I’ve been doing this since being saved on 14 March 2009,” she explains. “But they now arrest me unfairly. [The police] listened to the lying advocates … and they didn’t even ask me if what they said was true.” Hazel now intends to take the police to court for how she was treated.

