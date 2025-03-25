The next generation: signs of hope this Easter?

Education Team Administrator Emily Bourne explores some recent data on what Generation Z really think about religion, and the important role that schools can have in encouraging the next generation to take steps of faith.

Some of the stereotypes often portrayed in the media of those labelled as ‘Gen Z’ (referring to those born approximately between 1997 and 2012) are that they are self-absorbed, screen-obsessed and lazy. Yet, at the same time, they are passionate about certain causes, particularly advocating for the apparent benefits of multiculturalism and diversity more generally.

Their views are often seen as being in opposition to those of older generations, and particularly in opposition to those who hold to traditional views of marriage and sexuality as presented in the Bible.

But are there any signs of hope for this generation, and the ones that will follow them?

The open generation

A recent survey from January 2025 indicated that whilst a quarter of Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980) identify as atheist, this falls dramatically to only 13% amongst Gen Z. Atheism is being increasingly rejected by Gen Z! We have previously reported on global data which suggests that general curiosity about Jesus is high among younger generations, and The Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge (SPCK) has noted an incredible 87% increase in purchases of the Bible between 2019 and 2024. Young people are hungry for God.

Whilst this is certainly encouraging, it seems that younger generations prefer to use general terms like ‘spiritual’ to describe their views rather than explicitly referring to Jesus or to holding a Biblical worldview. Many still seem reluctant about making a personal commitment to follow Jesus, or are unsure about how to do so. With the rise of so-called Cultural Christianity, it seems that many are missing out on the full joy, peace and hope which comes from personally knowing Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour, which raises the question of how to bridge the gap between nominal affiliation and faithful commitment.

The role of schools

The youngest members of Gen Z are currently aged 13. This is often a key time when young people begin to question who they are and the faith of their parents, and begin to process how they can find their place in the world. Since they spend a significant part of their week in school, it is unsurprising that this will play a formative role in shaping their outlooks and attitudes. Their peers, their teachers and the culture around them has a powerful shaping effect.



This time of year affords many individual Christians, staff members and Christian organisations the opportunity to be welcomed into schools to present the Easter story. The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is a turning point in human history, and Easter assemblies, as well as regular Christian worship in schools, have always allowed children to engage with this story. But there continue to be ongoing efforts to remove the Bible from and silence Christianity in schools, with recent challenges to the current law that requires all Schools to have a daily Christian assembly.

Whilst it may at first seem logical that schools without a religious character should not be required have assemblies based on faith, the reality is it is impossible for there to be neutrality in education. Songs sung about self-improvement, and the valuing of others, without God, are secular hymns, and lead to a humanistic outlook far from a biblical worldview. Undoubtedly, assemblies are becoming further infused with the new ‘inclusive’ ideologies, accelerating the dislocation from our Christian heritage.

The true message of Easter

Pray with us that the law and policy makers of this nation will not allow a secularising agenda on schools and young people that removes the Christian teaching which is the foundation of a healthy society. There are plenty of ways to get involved with your local school so you can encourage and support those who are proven to be most responsive to the message of Jesus Christ: namely, children.

If you want to be part of a movement of faithful Christians developing distinctively Christian initiatives, or who are seeking to remain faithful in the state sector, join us at our next Education Revolution Conference on Saturday 26 April. The previous conference gave reasons to be hopeful that it is possible for us to see every child in the UK have access to affordable, local, and genuinely Christ-centred education initiatives.

Christians must get involved in this movement so that the window of opportunity to communicate the wonder of Easter to this surprisingly open generation is not lost.

