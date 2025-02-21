Is ‘Cultural Christianity’ good news?

What do Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk, Richard Dawkins, Douglas Murray, and Tom Holland all have in common?

All these public figures recognise that Christianity has grounded Western civilisation, and all of them are afraid of what our culture will become once we entirely abandon a biblical vision for human life.

But, sadly, none of them have made clear professions of faith in Jesus Christ. Some of them explicitly deny the reality of God or live in ways that are clearly out of line with the gospel.

Sometimes they are called ‘cultural Christians’ – those who want some of the ‘fruit’ of Christianity without the ‘root’.

What should Christians make of this? Are these figures’ statements helpful or unhelpful for evangelism? Do they draw people to a Christless version of Christianity, or are more people going to the source, Jesus Christ, because of what these ‘cultural Christians’ have to say?

Please tell us about your experiences and thoughts using the form below.

Cultural Christianity - have your say

Responses may be quoted anonymously in future publications and content.

You can find out more about how we use your personal information here.

Have you personally been influenced by 'cultural Christians'?

Yes No

Who have you read/listened to/watched and did you find it helpful or not to your faith?



Is cultural Christianity helpful or harmful for Christian witness?

Mostly helpful Neither helpful nor harmful Mostly harmful I don't know

Why?



Do you know anyone who has considered becoming a Christian after being influenced by 'cultural Christians'?

Yes No

Could you briefly tell us what happened - did they become a Christian?



Has your church made any specific efforts (e.g. events or groups) to reach people influenced by 'cultural Christians'?

Yes No

Could you tell us about this? What did you do and was it successful?



If you had one minute to speak with one of these figures, what would you say?



Photo by Leonardo Zanini, CC BY-SA 2.0

|