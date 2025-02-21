Is ‘Cultural Christianity’ good news?

21 February 2025

What do Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk, Richard Dawkins, Douglas Murray, and Tom Holland all have in common?

All these public figures recognise that Christianity has grounded Western civilisation, and all of them are afraid of what our culture will become once we entirely abandon a biblical vision for human life.

But, sadly, none of them have made clear professions of faith in Jesus Christ. Some of them explicitly deny the reality of God or live in ways that are clearly out of line with the gospel.

Sometimes they are called ‘cultural Christians’ – those who want some of the ‘fruit’ of Christianity without the ‘root’.

What should Christians make of this? Are these figures’ statements helpful or unhelpful for evangelism? Do they draw people to a Christless version of Christianity, or are more people going to the source, Jesus Christ, because of what these ‘cultural Christians’ have to say?

Photo by Leonardo Zanini, CC BY-SA 2.0

