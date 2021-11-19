Terrorism: the Islam connection

19 November 2021

Following news of Sunday’s terror attack, it quickly became widely reported that the Liverpool suicide bomber was a Christian convert. But is it really as simple as all that?

Now, it appears, he had been attending a mosque “all day, every day” in the run-up to the attack: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti…

On today’s Round the Table, we’ll be joined by special guest Beth Peltola, CEO of One Truth Project, to discuss the Islamic connection with terror attacks.

Read more:
Of terrorists and Islamophobes: https://christianconcern.com/comment/of-terrorists-and-islamophobes-a-christian-terrorist/

#roundthetable​​​​ #live​​​​ #christianconcern​​​​ #christianweeklynews

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now