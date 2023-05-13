“Social transition has serious risks for a child. It puts them on a trajectory which may well lead to breast binding for a girl and potentially puberty blockers and all the health risks that are associated with that.”

The Christian Legal Centre’s Rebecca Bensted explains to Calvin Robinson why we are supporting the case of a Christian teacher who lost her job after raising safeguarding concerns over the ‘gender-transition’ of an 8-year-old pupil without any medical evidence.

You can learn more about Hannah’s case and why we are supporting her here: https://christianconcern.com/news/teacher-challenges-sacking-for-trans-8-year-old-safeguarding-concerns/

You may also want to watch Calvin’s full interview with Hannah here: https://youtu.be/c-j5ZLv_mOo

Finally, you can help us support Hannah by signing our petition to the Education Secretary which seeks to ensure the upcoming transgender guidance for schools includes some key safeguards: https://citizengo.org/en-gb/210778-keep-trans-ideology-out-our-schools

GB News

13 May 2023

