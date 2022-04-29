Pastor Keith Waters gives thanks after case win

An employment tribunal has ruled that Pastor Keith Waters was discriminated against by the school where he worked part-time as a caretaker.

When he tweeted to warn that LGBTQ pride events are “contrary to the Christian faith” and “especially harmful to children”, Keith faced threats and an investigation for bringing the school “into disrepute”. Believing that he faced no alternative, Keith resigned as he could no longer combine his roles as a Christian pastor and caretaker at the school.

He gives thanks for the judgment and for the support of the Christian Concern community which backed his case with prayer and donations.

