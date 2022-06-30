‘On top of the world’: Archie Battersbee’s mother elated with appeal win

The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, tells LBC Radio’s Eddie Mair she is “on top of the world” after winning a court battle over her son’s life supporting treatment.

A High Court judge previously ruled that “on the balance of probabilities,” Archie had died and told doctors they could end his life support treatment.

However, The Court of Appeal this week ordered a new hearing to take place after the High Court judgment wrongly determined that Archie was dead.

Archie’s case will be heard again by the High Court on 11 July, with the understanding that Archie remains alive.

Responding to the news, Hollie told LBC: “To hear the judges say that this is about Archie… we just welled up with tears really, it was lovely to hear.

“I’ve got to concentrate on this battle for Archie… now he’s gaining weight again and is stable. These little positive steps are all going in the right direction and that’s all I can hope for really. Hopefully with a bit of time he will regain consciousness.”

29 June 2022

LBC

