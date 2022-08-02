Mother shares with the media why she’s fighting for Archie’s life

As 12-year-old Archie Battersbee’s case goes back to the Supreme Court following the intervention of a UN committee, Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, and sister-in-law, Ella Carter, share why they’re still fighting for Archie’s life.

‘Every day he’s giving us different indications to keep fighting’

“If Archie was in pain and deteriorating, in the way it’s been put over to the courts, I’d be feeling very different but it’s not the case and, based on that, I find it hard not to exhaust every option…

“Whilst he is progressing, it’s very, very hard to stop fighting for his life. Every day he’s giving us different indications to keep fighting.”

The mother of Archie Battersbee speaks to Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway about her experience of fighting for the life of her son.

Today (2 August), Archie’s family has filed an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court following a 12pm deadline on withdrawing life-support.

Archie’s family now await the response and the hospital has said they will not begin withdrawing any treatment until they have direction from the Supreme Court.

2 August 2022

Good Morning Britain, ITV

‘It’s frustrating and disheartening that the UN’s request has been ignored’

Today (2 August), the family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee has filed an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court following a 12pm deadline on withdrawing Archie’s life support. Archie’s family now await the response and the hospital has said it will not begin withdrawing any treatment until it has direction from the Court.

Ella Carter, Archie’s sister-in-law, speaks to Sky News about the latest proceedings in Archie’s case: “We’re hoping that [the Supreme Court] accepts our appeal and that they will hear our case. It’s been really frustrating and disheartening for the family that the UN’s request has just been brushed under the carpet. We really saw that as our lifeline. It was really sad that nobody really took any notice of it, so we’re really hoping that they will take that into consideration.”

Asked about how Archie’s mother Hollie was doing, Ella responded: “Today, she is just exhausted. Herself and Paul [Archie’s dad] want to take today to spend with Archie … she’s been fighting non-stop for nearly four months now.”

2 August 2022

Sky News

‘Why I’m asking the Supreme Court for more time’

“It’s hard. It is really hard. As I’ve said before it’s breaking me, but it’s so frustrating hearing what’s being put across in a courtroom to what I’m actually seeing.

“There’s nobody in that hospital who has spent as much time with Archie than me… I’ve got the evidence that Archie is progressing…”

Hollie Dance, explains to Jeremy Kyle why she’s asking the Supreme Court to give Archie more time.

1 August 2022

Talk TV

Hollie tells Today Programme why she’s fighting for more time

“I’m just asking for a realistic time for my child to recover from a brain injury…

“Within two weeks, we were in court because they wanted to turn the [life support] machine off within three weeks…

“Let’s not forget, these doctors said Archie wouldn’t last 24 hours. He’s not going backwards… he’s actually progressing.”

Hollie Dance tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme why she’s still fighting to give her son more time.

1 August 2022

Today Programme, BBC Radio 4

