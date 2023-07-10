Job offer revoked over Christian faith

Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, speaks to Premier about Felix Ngole who has had a £25,000-a-year job offer withdrawn over his Christian views on marriage.

Felix landed his “dream job” as a mental health support worker at Leeds-based Touchstone Support but the offer was rescinded weeks later when the organisation discovered he had won a landmark free speech case against his former university.

Felix was thrown off a social worker training course at Sheffield University over a Facebook post which quoted passages from the Bible about same-sex marriage.

But, in a major victory for the Christian Legal Centre and free speech, he was allowed to return to his training when the Court of Appeal ruled that Felix would ‘never discriminate against anyone’ because of his personal views.

3 years later, we were delighted to join Felix at his graduation.

Please pray for Felix and the Christian Legal Centre team as we challenge the withdrawal of his job offer at Leeds Employment Tribunal.

Premier Radio

10 July 2023

|