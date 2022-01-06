‘It’s fabulous’: Landmark judgment finds Christian nurse was harassed by NHS

6 January 2022

In a landmark judgment, the UK Employment Tribunal has ruled that an NHS Trust harassed and directly discriminated against a Christian nurse for wearing a cross at work.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Mary Onuoha, was told by the tribunal that she had been victimised by Croydon Health Services NHS Trust following the grievance she raised about the discrimination she experienced. It ruled that this had breached her human rights and created a “humiliating, hostile and threatening environment” for her.

The outcome of the case develops a wider legal principle that employers cannot discriminate against employees for reasonable manifestations of faith in the workplace.

Speaking to GB News Christian campaigner Caroline Farrow congratulated Mary and Christian Concern for a fabulous victory, saying: “nobody should be forced to choose between doing the job that they love and their faith”.

Learn more: https://christianconcern.com/news/victory-for-christian-nurse-sacked-for-wearing-cross/

Find out more about Mary Onuoha
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now