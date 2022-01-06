‘It’s fabulous’: Landmark judgment finds Christian nurse was harassed by NHS

In a landmark judgment, the UK Employment Tribunal has ruled that an NHS Trust harassed and directly discriminated against a Christian nurse for wearing a cross at work.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Mary Onuoha, was told by the tribunal that she had been victimised by Croydon Health Services NHS Trust following the grievance she raised about the discrimination she experienced. It ruled that this had breached her human rights and created a “humiliating, hostile and threatening environment” for her.

The outcome of the case develops a wider legal principle that employers cannot discriminate against employees for reasonable manifestations of faith in the workplace.

Speaking to GB News Christian campaigner Caroline Farrow congratulated Mary and Christian Concern for a fabulous victory, saying: “nobody should be forced to choose between doing the job that they love and their faith”.

Learn more: https://christianconcern.com/news/victory-for-christian-nurse-sacked-for-wearing-cross/

|