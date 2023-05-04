‘It was an attack on my Christian values’: Victory for sacked mayoral candidate

Maureen Martin, the mayoral candidate sacked for expressing Christian beliefs on marriage as part of an election manifesto, has said challenging her dismissal was a “no-brainer” as the decision to sack her was an “attack against her Christian values”.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Maureen settled her case against housing association employer L&Q. The settlement with Maureen takes into account loss of earnings as a result of the sacking, injury to feelings in relation to ‘discriminatory dismissal’ and ‘pre-termination treatment’.

Commenting on the victory, Maureen was incredibly thankful for the “amazing support” she received, not just from the Christian Legal Centre but from our supporters and other Christians. Following her sacking, 42,000 people signed a petition calling on the Work and Pensions Secretary to amend the Employment Rights Act 1996 to protect free speech.

