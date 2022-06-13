‘I will not give up the fight for my son’

13 June 2022

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, speaks outside court after a judge declared her 12-year-old son is “likely dead.”

In a devastating judgment, at the Royal Courts of Justice, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has given permission for a London hospital to remove the life-support for 12-year-old, Archie Battersbee.

13 June 2022
GB News

Find out more about Archie Battersbee
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now