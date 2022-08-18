‘I feel honoured to have been Archie’s mum’

“I’m so honoured to have been Archie’s mum … it was the best 12 years of my life.”

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, speaks to GB News’ Eamonn Holmes about her son’s death.

She comments: “Archie was an absolute legend. He wanted to be a champion and I believe he’s gone out a champion… he’s left an impact on everybody.”

Watch the full 9 minute interview:

18 August 2022

GB News

Andrea Williams has also addressed some of the myths and misconceptions that have been circulating about Archie’s case.

