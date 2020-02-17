Home Office being ‘unrealistic and discriminatory’ towards Christian convert

17 February 2020

Iranian Christian convert, Reza Karkah, is facing the prospect of imprisonment, torture and even execution if his bid for asylum is rejected by the Home Office. The Home Office previously rejected his asylum application stating that his Christian faith was ‘fabricated’.

Having been baptised and as an active member of his local church, Reza’s conversion puts him in danger of being labelled an ‘apostate’ by the Iranian state. Tim Dieppe speaks to Premier Christian Radio about his case, arguing that “it seems to be easier to claim asylum if you’re a member of the Muslim Brotherhood than if you’re a Christian.”

17 February 2020
Premier Radio

Find out more about Reza Karkah
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now