Hollie Dance: ‘This is a serious fight for my son’s life’

“Inside I’m broke… At some point I’m going to need serious therapy, but I haven’t got time to think about me at the minute. This is a serious fight for my son’s life and… I haven’t got the time to break down at the moment.”

The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, speaks to GB News about her appeal to the European Court of Human Rights and why she’s still fighting to give her son more time.

Responding to Hollie’s comments, GB News presenter Alexandra Phillips said: “I cannot say enough how impressed I am with that woman.

“I could cry, I mean she’s fighting so hard. She said there, she’s up against the whole system. She hasn’t got time to think about herself. I mean she is a force of nature, utterly phenomenal.”

