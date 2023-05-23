Heartbroken teacher banned from profession for ‘misgendering’ pupil

“I don’t think it’s kind… You’re encouraging these students to go down a really dangerous, you know, and really serious path.”

Joshua Sutcliffe tells Times Radio he is “heartbroken” after being banned from teaching for ‘misgendering’ a pupil.

In an outcome believed to be the first of its kind, the Teaching Regulation Authority ruled that the Christian maths teacher was guilty of unprofessional conduct and has banned him from teaching in any capacity for at least two years and potentially indefinitely.

