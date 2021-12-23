Harry Miller: police officers are shutting down free speech

Former police officer Harry Miller speaks to Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, following his recent landmark victory for free speech.

Harry, co-founder of the campaign group Fair Cop, was previously told by Humberside Police that he had been reported for hate speech because of some 30 tweets that were anonymously reported as ‘offensive’ and ‘transphobic’.

Despite being told he had committed no crime, the policeman told Harry he needed “to check your thinking”. Harry’s record also clearly states that he has committed a ‘non-crime’ ‘hate incident’.

The trouble is, if something is perceived as hateful, it is recorded as hateful. No evidence is needed. There is nothing you can do to change its status and it remains on your record permanently.

