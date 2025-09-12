Charlie Kirk lost his life to gain it

Andrea Williams writes in tribute to Charlie Kirk following his assassination

“The Lord will rescue me from every evil deed and will safely bring me into his heavenly kingdom. To him is the glory for ever and ever. Amen.” – 2 Timothy 4:18

These were some of the Apostle Paul’s last written words before his martyrdom.

Paul devoted his life to one thing. And though his faith cost him many scars and even his life, Paul ran his race and never once regretted surrendering everything to Jesus Christ (2 Timothy 4:6-7).

Lose your life to gain it

Jesus Christ told us to take up our crosses and follow him. He told us that whoever would lose his life for Jesus’ sake would gain it.

This week, Charlie Kirk found out just how true that is.

He was a committed Christian. Moments before his brutal assassination, he was publicly sharing the gospel to a young crowd which contained many Mormons.

He was a husband to Erika, and a father to a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. He has been snatched away from his family. His children will not grow up knowing their dad.

Charlie was also an influential voice in America for the biblical values that flow from the gospel proclamation that Jesus is Lord. He was Founder and President of Turning Point USA – and he was committed to defending the truth with boldness and reason.

The Christian beliefs he proclaimed about life (abortion) and family (LGBTQ+) are frequently portrayed as fringe, extreme or hateful. But Charlie was not rude or demeaning to his opponents, nor did he simply dismiss their views. He debated with people who disagreed with him, recognising that we cannot have a peaceful and united society unless people are willing to try to persuade one another.

How tragic it is that he was murdered when seeking openly to persuade others.

We pray for Charlie’s wife and children. We pray that they would know the peace of God which surpasses all understanding (Philippians 4:7). We pray that they would cling to our resurrected Saviour as they wait (Titus 2:13) to be reunited with Charlie in glory.

And I appeal to the life of the Apostle Paul in writing that we should pray for Charlie’s killer too.

Paul himself once persecuted the church of God (Galatians 1:13) and stood there in approval of the first Christian martyr’s execution (Acts 8:1). Yet the Lord turned Paul’s life around. So we have to believe that, while there’s still time, he can turn Charlie’s killer’s life around as well.

Charlie believed in Jesus. I truly believe that he would want his killer’s life to be redeemed by Jesus Christ. So should we. Jesus commands us to love our enemies.

Responding with grace and courage

Charlie’s cruel and untimely death at such a young age should only leave a greater legacy.

So much of what he said is exactly what still needs to be said today. And a great number of young people who have been influenced by Charlie will long to follow in his footsteps.

Each of us must ask: what do I want my legacy to be?

Do I want to keep my faith hidden and live a comfortable life as an undercover Christian?

Or do I want to join a long line of believers from the last 2,000 years and do what Jesus told me to do and declare what Jesus told me to declare?

Will I only share gospel truths that are inoffensive to an unfaithful Western world? Or will I be ready to be hated for Christ’s sake?

Charlie has left this world and we are still here. His race is run, but we are still on the track. We stand with Charlie and will continue to speak out about God’s good pattern for marriage, gender, culture, life, and religion, as we have done for decades.

And God is raising up others in Charlie’s place as we press on (Philippians 3:14).

Charlie’s final words

Eternal life comes with a price tag: giving up our lives – metaphorically or literally. Charlie’s faith drove him to speak for Jesus, for freedom and for life and that speaking cost him his life.

But Jesus himself knows the cost.

Jesus paid the price for our freedom by taking on the penalty of death himself for our sin (Hebrews 12:1-2).

Charlie was a hero in many ways; but he was also just an ordinary sinner whom Jesus made free.

Like the Apostle Paul, some of Charlie’s final written words before his martyrdom show that his heart was set on Jesus.

The number one message for this world is that Jesus’s resurrection brings eternal life to all who believe.

Charlie believed, and now he is more alive than ever.

“Where, o death, is your victory?

“Where, o death, is your sting?” (1 Corinthians 15:55)

|