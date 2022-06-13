‘Archie hasn’t been given enough time’

In an unprecedented judgment from the Family Division of the High Court, a judge has today ruled that 12-year-old Archie Battersbee is ‘likely’ to be brain stem dead, and that doctors may therefore remove his life-support.

His mother, Hollie Dance, gave a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice: “After weeks of fight a legal battle, when I wanted to be by my little boy’s bedside, basing the judgment on an MRI test … that he is ‘likely’ to be dead, is not good enough. This is believed to be the first time that someone has been declared as ‘likely’ to be dead by an MRI test,” she commented, before adding, “I do not believe that Archie has been given enough time.”

The family has said it will appeal the decision. His mother commented: “This is only the start. I will not give up the fight for my son.”

13 June 2022

Sky News

|