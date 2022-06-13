‘Archie hasn’t been given enough time’

13 June 2022

In an unprecedented judgment from the Family Division of the High Court, a judge has today ruled that 12-year-old Archie Battersbee is ‘likely’ to be brain stem dead, and that doctors may therefore remove his life-support.

His mother, Hollie Dance, gave a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice: “After weeks of fight a legal battle, when I wanted to be by my little boy’s bedside, basing the judgment on an MRI test … that he is ‘likely’ to be dead, is not good enough. This is believed to be the first time that someone has been declared as ‘likely’ to be dead by an MRI test,” she commented, before adding, “I do not believe that Archie has been given enough time.”

The family has said it will appeal the decision. His mother commented: “This is only the start. I will not give up the fight for my son.”

13 June 2022
Sky News

Find out more about Archie Battersbee
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now