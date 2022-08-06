Archie Battersbee: A mother’s fight to save her son

“The family’s love for Archie was described by one judge as the ‘golden thread’ running through the case.”

Please pray for the family of Archie Battersbee, especially his mother Hollie and his father Paul, to know God’s comfort.

Pray also for all those who have supported the family, including the legal team, to know the peace of God.

6 August 2022

Sky News

