Archie Battersbee: A mother’s fight to save her son

6 August 2022

“The family’s love for Archie was described by one judge as the ‘golden thread’ running through the case.”

Please pray for the family of Archie Battersbee, especially his mother Hollie and his father Paul, to know God’s comfort.

Pray also for all those who have supported the family, including the legal team, to know the peace of God.

6 August 2022
Sky News

Read more from Sky News.

Find out more about Archie Battersbee
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now