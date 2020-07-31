500,000 grooming gang victims

Tim Dieppe comments on a recent video that revealed there could be as many as 500,000 survivors of grooming gangs over the last 40 years.

Free speech video podcast, Triggernometry, posted an explosive 80 minute interview with grooming gang survivor Dr Ella Hill (pseudonym) earlier this month. Dr Hill, who is now a GP, is eloquent and measured in what she says. In the video her face is blurred out because she still feels threatened and vulnerable.

500,000 victims in 40 years

Dr Hill estimates that there have been as many as 500,000 predominantly white victims of grooming gangs over the last 40 years. This is believable. The Independent reported that almost 19,000 children were identified as victims of sexual exploitation in 2018-19. We know that Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, once claimed there could be as many as a million victims. At the very least, over 40 years, across the whole country, in multiple towns, the total number of victims is likely to be in the hundreds of thousands.

Racially and religiously aggravated

Dr Hill defines a ‘grooming gang crime’ as “a racially and religiously aggravated group or network-based rape.” She was targeted in her late teens over 20 years ago by a Pakistani Muslim gang in Rotherham. She was raped, beaten, tortured, strangled, almost drowned to death, and almost suffocated to death. She was trapped like this for over a year, most of which time she was covered in bruises. The gang threatened to kill her parents and to kill her. She survived an attempted ‘honour killing’ which left her hospitalised for a week. At that point the police advised her parents to move her away, which they did.

When being abused, Dr Hill was repeatedly referred to as a ‘white slag’, ‘white whore’, ‘white c*nt’. Her whiteness was continually emphasised. This is clearly racially aggravated. Her abusers would also claim that they were allowed to abuse her according to Islamic teaching. I have explained before how the Qur’an and Islamic teaching can be used to justify grooming gang type of crimes.

Current police guidelines do not allow ‘whites’ or ‘non-Muslims’ to count as a protected group. It is not possible, according to this, to commit a ‘hate crime’ against a white person. There are no hate crime statistics for anti-white or anti-Western crimes.

Police said: ‘there is nothing we can do’

When she was being abused, Dr Hill approached the police five times. Each time they said: “there is nothing we can do about it.” This is despite her presenting with bruises and alleging serious crimes against her abusers. She still has visible scars today. Her medical notes record that she stated that her ex-boyfriend tried to kill her. She later made a complaint to the IPCC (now the IOPC). They investigated and found that there had been gross negligence by the police. They couldn’t take any action against the relevant police officers, however, because they said they couldn’t identify them. This was because the police notes were missing.

‘Love your enemies’

Dr Hill explains that her Christian faith gives her a strong belief that you should “love your enemies.” She has consciously and determinedly decided to love her enemies and indeed all Muslims. This deeply impresses the presenters. She actively supports a charity for Pakistanis.

Government report not released

Sajid Javid, as Home Secretary in 2018, commissioned a review into the characteristics of street grooming gangs, describing the scandal of child grooming gangs as “one of the most shocking state failures that I can remember.” The government refused to publish this report until a petition attracted over 100,000 signatures, forcing the government to respond. The government has now said that it “intends to publish a paper on group-based sexual exploitation this year which will set out key findings of the Home Office’s work in this area.” This means that the government continues to refuse to publish the actual report.

Dr Hill makes clear that she believes that the government was scared that if the report were published then it would provoke anti-Muslim attacks.

Sacrificing girls on the altar of political correctness

There is much more in the video about her experiences, about grooming gang ideology, and about how identity politics and political correctness serve to stop people speaking out about this major national scandal. I would encourage you to watch the whole thing.

We are living in extraordinary times. A major national scandal causes hundreds of thousands of girls to be abused, yet the government is scared to release its report into it. As I have written before, we are sacrificing girls on the altar of political correctness. I hope and pray that when the government paper is published it comes with clear policy proposals that will break through the culture of political correctness and identity politics. We cannot allow this to continue.

