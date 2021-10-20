Stand for the value of life and protect the vulnerable

This Friday, 22 October, Baroness Meacher’s Assisted Dying Bill is due to be heard for its second reading in the House of Lords.

The Private Member’s Bill aims to legalise physician-assisted suicide for patients with a terminal illness who supposedly have six months or less to live.

Although the bill faces a difficult road to become law (it would need to pass a third reading in the House of Lords before making it across to the Commons), it doesn’t mean we should be complacent.

Despite the fact that some try to make assisted suicide and euthanasia seem like a kindness, innocent human life isn’t ours to take – even our own. It’s not truly compassionate and would hit elderly people and people with disabilities the hardest.

Now is a perfect time to share with parliamentarians why legalising assisted suicide and euthanasia is such a bad idea.

Could you write to a peer in the House of Lords to ask them to protect the vulnerable by speaking and voting against this bill?

Here are two simple steps you can take to do that.

1. Find a peer to write to

Unlike MPs (in the House of Commons), members of the House of Lords (peers) don’t represent particular regions. This means you can write to whichever peer you would like to.

You can find a list of all current peers on the Parliament website.

Perhaps there is a peer with connections to where you live, or who you can thank for other things they have done in their public service?

We would encourage you to pick one or two peers to write to, using the contact details provided.

2. Share why you oppose assisted dying

It is important to write your message in your own words and give your own reasons for opposing assisted suicide and euthanasia. A genuine, heartfelt, personal message can make people think twice about this emotive subject.

Perhaps you have a personal story of how assisted dying might have affected you or someone you know or love. Could you or a family member be pressured into assisted dying due to a long term illness? Have you or someone you know overcome a life-threatening or limiting condition against the odds? This would be an excellent opportunity to share it, if you feel comfortable doing so. (By all means, get in touch with us, and share it with us, too. We may get back in touch to find out more.)

It would also be good to explain why legalising assisted dying is more harmful in general ways, such as taking away a safeguard to protect week and vulnerable people from being abused or pressured to end their lives prematurely.

You can use our booklet on Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide for more information and find many more resources on our End of Life page.

