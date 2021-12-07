Something changed: An ex-LGBT plea to Christians

7 December 2021

The government intends to ban ‘conversion therapy’. But this threatens the freedom of people to move away from an LGBT identity.

Ex-LGBT people share their stories and call Christians to stand up for them. Will you stand up for them?

 

Please respond to the government’s consultation on banning ‘conversion therapy’ (deadline Friday 10 December). You can use our guide to help you.

Find out more about the government’s ‘conversion therapy’ proposals.

