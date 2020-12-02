The government has just announced its consultation to decide whether to extend its temporary decision to allow DIY abortions.

Teaming up with a number of pro-life groups, we are participating in Care for Women, a parliamentary briefing for MPs to advise them on all of the research showing that this policy is dangerous and offers no care for women.

The campaign Care for Women has been set up in response to the government consultations in Scotland and England, which propose to extend this temporary policy.

Brandished as ‘women’s healthcare’, abortions that take place entirely at home are dangerous. They provide no opportunity to safeguard women against coercive partners or family members, nor to go through proper safety checks such as ultrasound scans and blood tests.

Tragically, we know that many illegal and dangerous abortions have taken place since the government introduced the policy in March this year. We need to do everything we can to protect women and babies by stopping this policy from becoming permanent.

Please ask your MP to attend the briefing on Thursday 10 December at 2pm, via Zoom. You can use our email template, or write in your own words, inviting your MP to the briefing on 10 December.

The parliamentary briefing will discuss the legality of abortion pills-by-post and the findings of a mystery client investigation, which exposed the lack of safeguards for woman requesting the pills through this scheme.

MPs will also hear the testimony of a women who took the pills and experienced devastating side-effects.

As the government consults on extending this policy, it is vital that we keep up the pressure in Parliament.

Care for Women

The parliamentary briefing will be covering:

The lawfulness of pills-by-post (Roger Kiska, Legal Counsel, Christian Legal Centre)

The mystery client investigation report findings (Kevin Duffy, an independent public health consultant)

New findings from gathered from freedom of information requests

Testimony from a woman who took these pills with devastating side effects.

If you are a parliamentarian and would like to join the briefing, you can register on Eventbrite.

This parliamentary briefing is supported by:

More resources:

