‘DIY abortion doesn’t just destroy children, it destroys women’

Clare McCullough of The Good Counsel Network, speaks about how introducing DIY home abortions for women could have disastrous consequences for many, particularly vulnerable women in abusive relationships.

“There will be fallout for years to come from the damage done to women by these DIY abortions,” she says. Introducing at-home DIY abortions will mean that many will be more able to take advantage of the situation. “Just speaking on the phone for 10 minutes, giving them the abortion pill through the post,” Clare explains, “[the women] haven’t had the time to find out about help or support.”

This is why Christian Concern is requesting a judicial review into the government’s decision to introduce ‘DIY’ abortions during the current lockdown. Please pray for our case, due to be heard in the High Court on Tuesday 19 May 2020.

