Call the bishops to stand for marriage and sexual purity

Whether or not you’re a member of the Church of England, please write to a bishop to hold them to account on the issue of same-sex ‘marriage’.

The Church of England could formally bless sexual immorality in a matter of months.

Starting next Monday, 12 December, bishops will meet to “discern and decide” the next steps for Living in Love and Faith – the church’s process for considering changing its teaching on LGBT issues.

After the last meeting in November, six bishops broke the silence and called for the church to welcome same-sex relationships.

There is a real danger that the church will soon officially sanction sexual immorality.

This matters to all of us, not just those at Church of England churches. The CofE is the established church in England and has a unique opportunity to shape Christian understanding in the United Kingdom. If it begins to formally approve of sin, it will make true mission more difficult and it will become even easier to label faithful Christians as extreme and to marginalise them.

That’s why we’ve put together a tool to make it as easy as possible for you to write to a bishop – whoever you are, whatever church you go to – to ask them to stand for God’s pattern for marriage.

Use our easy guide to write to a bishop

This is a crucial opportunity to influence the direction of the Church of England – and through it, the whole of society.

Wherever you are in the UK or beyond, we’ve made it easy for you to write to a bishop and hold the Church of England to account. Our tool asks a few simple questions and suggests who you should write to and points you may want to make.

Please use our tool and write (by post or email) to a bishop as soon as possible ahead of next week’s meeting.

Please also share this resource with others at your church – and pray for the bishops. Pray that the orthodox bishops would hold to the truth and not compromise with sin.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said after the last meeting: “As our meeting draws to its close and as our journey moves on to the next stage in the Living in Love and Faith process, I pray for continued guidance from the scriptures about God’s intention for human life in all its glory and joy.”

God’s pattern for marriage and intention for human life is clear in the scriptures.

The archbishops and bishops are called to uphold it and boldly declare its goodness to society. Please be that voice and help guide the Church of England to do what is right.

Follow our easy guide to help you write to a bishop, urging the Church of England to stand for Biblical marriage and sexuality.

