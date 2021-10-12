Why care about a nurse forced out for wearing cross?

12 October 2021

Christian nurse Mary Onuoha was forced out of her job as an NHS nurse for wearing a cross at work. But wearing a cross isn’t mandatory for Christians, so why should we care? Besides, what if it really was a health and safety issue?

Tim Dieppe, Andrea Williams and the Christian Legal Centre’s Roger Kiska discuss Mary’s case and why the visibility of the cross could be more important than you might think.

