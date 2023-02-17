What parents need to know about their child’s education

In this new series, Steve Beegoo, our Head of Education, answers many of the popular questions from parents, teachers, educators, governors, and all those involved in the education arena. Here’s what you need to know about education today.

What’s wrong with state schools?

What’s wrong with state schools? Should Christian parents be sending their children to normal state schools? Many Christian parents are finding that state schools are having a detrimental effect on their children – but why?

“There is an impact on the faith of your child if they’re taught by those who are not Christians,” says Steve. “Children and young people pick up not just how to read or do maths from teachers, but they pick up their attitudes, their morals, their throw away comments. They also pick up on what they don’t talk about, and what they don’t say – never mentioning God in any context.”

If you’re a parent, perhaps the question to ask yourself is what God is saying to you about the children he’s entrusted to your care, and what you should do to help them learn. For some, state school might well be the best option, but for others, a different path might be a better one to take.

Is education affecting the mental health of our children?

Some have described a ‘mental health pandemic’ among our children and young people these days. Certainly the numbers of young people struggling with their mental health have been rising in recent years, but is it education that could be affecting them?

Steve explains: “Is it any wonder they’re self-harming and turning to drugs or gender identity clinics for solutions? … Social media sexualisation, the pornification of culture and isolation from real friendships becomes too much, and children are told the best they can do is find out their own identity based on their feelings, express it, and then work to make their dreams come true. They’re told there’s no Creator, no purpose behind who they are, no purpose beyond themselves…”

But this is isn’t the story is every school. Studies show that children and young people in new independent Christian schools are far less likely to think that life was not worth living. Why? Because they are given purpose. As parents and teachers, isn’t that a challenge to think about how what we teach our children can affect their mental wellbeing?

Is the new Relationships and Sex Education such a big issue?

A lot of fuss has been made to changes to the Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) curriculum, brought in recently. But is it really such a big deal? Do parents really have reason to worry and protest?

Steve believes there is reason to be concerned: following a build up of pressure from LGBT campaign groups, schools have seen a “tsunami of free resources, officer visits, drag queen story times, and [have been] wrongly telling schools that if they didn’t teach their kind of RSE, then [schools] could be breaking equality laws. So now, children are routinely taught by their trusted teachers about how being a lesbian is just when two girls love each other, or that Christian views on sex or marriage are actually homophobic, or that you can change your sex.”

Responding to concerns raised from the Izzy Montague’s case, whose four-year-old son was forced to attend a school’s LGBT Pride march, Steve highlights a statement by the UK government which confirmed schools are “not required to teach LGBT content“ and reveals what you can do if you’re concerned about LGBT content being taught in your child’s school.

