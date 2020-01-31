What parents can do to protect children from harmful RSE

31 January 2020

New guidelines on Relationships and Sex Education is due to come into force in primary schools across England from September 2020. These new guidelines include teaching on LGBT relationships, although many schools are already teaching young children about sexual topics with LGBT themes.

Pastor Ade Omooba MBE speaks to TBN UK about what parents can do to protect children from harmful LGBT education. He says that schools need to start engaging with parents in how best to educate children, and that the state needs to start supporting parents – not the other way around.

29 January 2020
TBN UK

