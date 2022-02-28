Truckers, tyrants and the King above all kings

“He sets up kings and pulls down the mighty from their thrones and none can stay his hand” (Luke 1:52). On this week’s Round the Table, we consider what it means for Jesus to have all authority in heaven and earth.

Dr Joe Boot, who joined us on Round the Table, was one of the Christian leaders in Canada who wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, warning him that “that Jesus Christ is Lord and King and the ruler of the kings of the earth.”

Meanwhile in Ukraine, we’ve seen one world leader acting violently, without regard for human life. We were also joined by Pavel Stroilov, of the Christian Legal Centre. Pavel is an political exile of Russia, having fled to the UK after his research as a historian put his life and liberty at risk. He shared with us how Christians should respond to the current crisis in Ukraine and what we should be aware of.

