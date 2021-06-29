The Post-Pandemic Church: Transformation and Hope for the Future

How has the Church transformed in the midst of the pandemic? And how can it continue to bring the hope of Christ to a post-pandemic world?

In June 2021, we hosted the book launch for the new Wilberforce Publications title, The Post-Pandemic Church, by Rev. Dr Clifford Hill.

The Post-Pandemic Church is a follow-up to Clifford’s previous book, Beyond the Pandemic, challenging the Church to prepare for the Lord’s return and to stay alert.

The book examines the words received from God by the prophets Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Isaiah in their historical contexts and applies those radical messages to the church and the nation today.

Clifford Hill has a tried and tested prophetic ministry. This book will no doubt be a valuable resource for reflection and action by God’s people.

In our online launch, Clifford spoke of why he felt the need to write this book, and challenged the Church to be united in one voice to speak truth to this nation.

You can watch the full launch below:

The Post-Pandemic Church is available to purchase on Amazon, CLC online bookstore and re-vived.com

Find out more via our Wilberforce Publications website.

