The Christian calling: a purposeful life

What is our primary calling as a Christian? Why does it matter? What tasks has God assigned for us to do as his people? Christian Concern’s co-founder Pastor Ade Omooba MBE addresses these questions in the first part of the fourth talk in the ‘Discovering you Kingdom Assignment’ series.

How do Christians lead a purpose-driven life? How do we know what that should look like? Christian Concern’s co-founder Pastor Ade Omooba MBE addresses these questions and more in the second part of the fourth talk in the ‘Discovering you Kingdom Assignment’ series.

In early 2021, Christian Concern and the Wilberforce Academy partnered with CRC Bible School to put on a new five week course, equipping Christians across the nation to be culture-makers for Christ. Over five weeks, we looked at how Christians can and should engage with culture, the Christian state of our nation and our cultural heritage, how we can live a purposeful life, and the theology of work.

CRC Bible School’s mission is to equip and train its students to undertake effective Christian service and establish Christian values and morals within communities. The school is run as part of the Christian Revival Church London but functions as a private limited company. To learn more about their work, please visit their website.

|