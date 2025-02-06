The Challenge of Islam: overview

On 6 February 2025, we launched the new Wilberforce Publications book, The Challenge of Islam.

Written by our Head of Public Policy Tim Dieppe, the book covers the widespread issues raised by the growth of Islam in the UK and suggests how we as Christians and as a broader society can take on this challenge.

Tim spoke at the launch giving an overview of the book, the challenges we face and how to respond.

