Should Christians accept vaccines which used fetal cell lines?

As the government continues its roll out of the Covid-19 vaccines, never has discussion about the ethics and safety of vaccines been quite so prominent. One question many Christians are asking is if they should accept vaccines that have been developed using fetal cell lines. What does this really mean, that fetal cells have been used? Is it ethical? How should Christians respond?

Christian Concern hosted a debate exploring these questions. Our Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, chaired the debate between Dave Brennan, of Brephos UK, and Professor John Wyatt, Emeritus Professor of Neonatal Paediatrics at University College London and President of the Christian Medical Fellowship.

You can watch it in full, below:

