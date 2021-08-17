Responding to the state of our nation

In the second talk in the series entitled ‘Discovering your Kingdom Assignment’, Christian Concern’s chief executive, Andrea Williams, addresses the state of our nation and how we have gotten where we are. She looks at how Christians should respond to the issues affecting society today, including more controversial issues such as abortion and transgenderism.

In early 2021, Christian Concern and the Wilberforce Academy partnered with CRC Bible School to put on a new five week course, equipping Christians across the nation to be culture-makers for Christ. Over five weeks, we looked at how Christians can and should engage with culture, the Christian state of our nation and our cultural heritage, how we can live a purposeful life, and the theology of work.

CRC Bible School’s mission is to equip and train its students to undertake effective Christian service and establish Christian values and morals within communities. The school is run as part of the Christian Revival Church London but functions as a private limited company. To learn more about their work, please visit their website.

|