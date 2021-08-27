Our Christian heritage

England – and the United Kingdom more generally – has often been thought of as a Christian country. But can it still really be classed as a ‘Christian country?’ What legacy has our Christian past left on our nation? In the final talk of the series entitled Discovering your Kingdom Assignment, Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, unpacks the impact that Christendom has had on our nation.

In early 2021, Christian Concern and the Wilberforce Academy partnered with CRC Bible School to put on a new five week course, equipping Christians across the nation to be culture-makers for Christ. Over five weeks, we looked at how Christians can and should engage with culture, the Christian state of our nation and our cultural heritage, how we can live a purposeful life, and the theology of work.

CRC Bible School’s mission is to equip and train its students to undertake effective Christian service and establish Christian values and morals within communities. The school is run as part of the Christian Revival Church London but functions as a private limited company. To learn more about their work, please visit their website.

