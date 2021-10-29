New book explores wartime miracles

29 October 2021

Our publishing house Wilberforce Publications has now released a new book, Beyond the Odds, which looks at providence in Britain’s wars of the 20th century.

 

Written by John Scriven and with two chapters by Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, the book looks at how Christian faith and prayer significantly influenced the fate of Britain during several 20th century conflicts.

Recording the faith of commanders, and National Days of Prayer, the book provides fresh perspectives on momentous occurrences, as seen by those who experienced them.

“As well as describing events in compelling narrative, this book, uniquely in my experience, unashamedly focuses in on the Christian faith of many of the key players in these campaigns… I am [therefore] delighted to commend this account, which faithfully documents the wartime providence of God, in a previously unseen level of detail and historical credibility.”

Major General (Ret’d) Tim Cross CBE

The book is now available to buy as a paperback or on Kindle.

Please also join the authors for our online launch event on 11 November at 7pm.

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now