New book explores wartime miracles

Our publishing house Wilberforce Publications has now released a new book, Beyond the Odds, which looks at providence in Britain’s wars of the 20th century.

Written by John Scriven and with two chapters by Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, the book looks at how Christian faith and prayer significantly influenced the fate of Britain during several 20th century conflicts.

Recording the faith of commanders, and National Days of Prayer, the book provides fresh perspectives on momentous occurrences, as seen by those who experienced them.

“As well as describing events in compelling narrative, this book, uniquely in my experience, unashamedly focuses in on the Christian faith of many of the key players in these campaigns… I am [therefore] delighted to commend this account, which faithfully documents the wartime providence of God, in a previously unseen level of detail and historical credibility.”

Major General (Ret’d) Tim Cross CBE

The book is now available to buy as a paperback or on Kindle.

Please also join the authors for our online launch event on 11 November at 7pm.

