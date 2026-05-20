MAFS abuse scandal is just a symptom of a much bigger problem

Andrea Williams dives into how the Married At First Sight UK’s scandal is really just a symptom of a much larger problem in our nation.

As the allegations of rape and abuse within the Married at First Sight franchise have taken over the news this week, Andrea talks with Talk TV host Kevin O’Sullivan about the ramifications for our British culture as a whole.

A culture that celebrates a show like Married at First Sight only reveals how deeply damaged our perception of the importance of marriage really is.

This scandal only further reiterates how God’s design for marriage will always be the best – and the safest – option.

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