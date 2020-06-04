Loss, life and overcoming abortion regret: Lynn’s story

At 8pm tonight (4 June), we will be releasing a new video telling the story of Lynn, a former NHS nurse and midwife and her experiences of abortion.

The 9-minute video can be watched from 8pm below:

Lynn previously shared some of her experience with the Daily Mail. She said:

“Women are told that abortion is as easy as taking a few pills, but it’s much bigger than that, and once you have made that decision, you are never free of it.

The thought of women having to go through an abortion alone during this time of lockdown is disturbing and will be, I believe, a huge burden for them to carry throughout their lives.”

Please watch and share Lynn’s video with your friends.

