Is the BBC captive to Stonewall?

This month, BBC journalist Stephen Nolan released a new podcast exploring the influence of controversial LGBT campaign group Stonewall. New evidence and personal testimonies have been shared, exposing the extent of Stonewall’s grip on the UK’s public institutions – including the BBC.

But with various organisations leaving the Stonewall’s ‘Diversity Champions’ programme, will the BBC do the same? And given Stonewall’s bias, just how much influence should the group be allowed to have?

In this episode of Round the Table, Tim Dieppe is joined by Christian Concern Policy Researcher Carys Moseley, and Mike Davidson of Core Issues Trust, as they explore some of the themes raised in the podcast.

