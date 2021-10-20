How to sex-proof your children

Much of culture nowadays assumes sex is just for play. Porn is sold as something that is light-hearted and fun; teenagers are encouraged to ‘experiment’ as long as it’s ‘with consent’; schools are now teaching explicit sex education, including programmes such as ‘All About Me’, which discusses self-stimulation from age 6. Some 99% of 12-15-year-olds are online in the UK. A recent survey found that 94% of children had been exposed to porn by the age of 14. And yet 75% of parents believe their children are not viewing pornography online.

So how do we raise a generation of children that experiences the freedom of living godly sexual lives, rather than trapped in the snares of online addictions and sexual sin? Sex historian Lisa Nolland takes us through how to ‘sex-proof our children’ in an age of sexual revolution.

We were joined by Christian Concern’s chief executive, Andrea Williams, and Head of Public Police, Tim Dieppe (who was experiencing a few small technical difficulties), for a live Q&A straight after.

WARNING: This video contains content of a sensitive nature.

