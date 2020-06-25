How to organise a Covid-compliant drive-in service

25 June 2020

How can churches cater for the welfare of their congregations while in lockdown? Although churches have been told they can reopen from 4 July for up to 30 people, for many this will bring more challenges. So what are the alternatives?

Rev. Matt Timms, of Wave House Church in Newquay, joined us live to share how he was able to help organise one England’s first drive-in church services over lockdown. With him were the Christian Legal Centre’s Rob Smith and Navaid Syed and Christian Concern’s chief executive, Andrea Williams, who gave church leaders more advice on how to organise drive-in services for your church.

