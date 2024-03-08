How pornography damages everyone it touches

There is a pandemic of pornography addiction, caused in particular by irresponsible websites that show explicit material to anyone, including children, who claims to be over 18 years old.

The government recently issued a call for evidence about the harms and accessibility of pornography.

Christian Concern’s response detailed much of the evidence that all pornography harms its viewers, its performers and society at large.

It documents much of the evidence surrounding the harms of pornography, but not just its effects on people’s wellbeing and relationships as understood within a secular framework. Pornography use is a sin and sin always does damage.

