Hope for our Nation: join the prayer movement

25 February 2026

This is an exciting time. There’s talk of revival. More people are interested in seeing a return to Christianity in our public life.

Will you join thousands of Christians praying for renewal, reformation and revival throughout Lent?

Download our prayer guide, and sign up to Christian Concern’s weekly emails for prayer updates and reminders, along with other inspiring and thought-provoking material.

 

Sign up to our emails for weekly updates or visit the Hope for our Nation website for more information

 
Download now
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now