Helps and hindrances in Christian parenting

“May the Lord cause you to flourish, both you and your children.” (Psalm 115:14)

In our current age, it can be difficult to know the best way to bring up our children in the ways of the Lord. We know that children need our help to be guided towards the Lord, but in a culture that peddles a distrust of Christianity, how can best do this? As Christian parents, how can we help our children to flourish in the ways of the Lord, and what are the hindrances that might stop us from doing this?

The Bible is clear that we all have what we need, even from looking at creation itself, to be able to believe in the existence of God. For our children’s spiritual flourishing, we can provide the foot, the nurture, the environments, the protection they need – but it is also possible for us to abdicate, forget or be ignorant of what can hinder their spiritual development.

Steve Beegoo, Christian Concern’s Head of Education, shares practical ways to help our children flourish through godly parenting.

First edition, 2021

Could you help us to provide more free resources like this by making a small donation? Donate quickly and easily online.

|