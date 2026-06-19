Former gay activist James Parker says no to ‘conversion therapy’ ban

In May’s King’s Speech, Labour announced plans to introduce a ‘conversion therapy’ ban.

In a new video on our YouTube channel, Andrea Williams interviews James Parker – a former LGBT man who suffered abuse as a child – on why banning ‘conversion therapy’ is dangerous for Christian freedoms.

James explains what’s wrong with banning ‘conversion therapy’ – and he shares his testimony of God’s transforming and redeeming work in his life as he was called out of darkness and into fulness of light as a child of God.

This conversation was filmed in January 2025. There was a problem with the audio as it was originally recorded, so we’ve used various tools to make the audio easier to listen to. This may result in it sounding slightly unnatural, but we thought the issue and the conversation were too important to leave on the cutting room floor.

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