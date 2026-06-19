Former gay activist James Parker says no to ‘conversion therapy’ ban

In May’s King’s Speech, Labour announced plans to introduce a ‘conversion therapy’ ban.
In a new video on our YouTube channel, Andrea Williams interviews James Parker – a former LGBT man who suffered abuse as a child – on why banning ‘conversion therapy’ is dangerous for Christian freedoms.
James explains what’s wrong with banning ‘conversion therapy’ – and he shares his testimony of God’s transforming and redeeming work in his life as he was called out of darkness and into fulness of light as a child of God.