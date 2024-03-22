Foetal pain and protecting the unborn

The Foetal Sentience Committee Bill, a private members’ Bill sponsored by Lord Moylan, proposes that the government set up a Foetal Sentience Committee to review current understanding of the sentience of the human foetus, to publish reports on the subject, and to advise the government on the formulation of relevant policy and legislation.

Christian Concern has written a briefing on the case for a Foetal Sentience Committee and the need to take foetal pain seriously, since the existence of foetal pain provides an argument against the morality of abortion.

Government policy should be guided by the latest scientific evidence which is constantly being revised and updated. A committee can help the government ensure that its policies are updated in line with the latest scientific evidence.

You can download our briefing using the button below.

|